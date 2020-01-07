Global  

Pier 1 has Announced It Will Close Nearly Half Its Stores

Pier 1 has Announced It Will Close Nearly Half Its Stores

Pier 1 has Announced It Will Close Nearly Half Its Stores

Pier 1 Imports has announced it will be closing nearly half of its stores reinforcing speculation that the company will file for bankruptcy.
Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of its stores, fate of Delaware locations unknown

Four stores in Delaware are at risk of closing after Pier 1 Imports announced plans to shutter up to...
Macy’s Closing Pompano Beach Store, Pier 1 To Close Half Their Stores Nationwide

Major retailers Macy's and Pier 1 Imports have announced they will be closing a number of stores in...
Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores as sales falter [Video]Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores as sales falter

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online.

Fort Worth-Based Pier 1 Imports Closing Nearly Half Of Its Stores

The home decor company said Monday it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers.

The home decor company said Monday it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers.

