Salvation Army Adopt-a-Room Booth (1-5-20)

And if you'd like to help these and other families out, the salvation army says there's a simple way you can do so, they say church groups and/or other organizations can adopt-a-room at the booth center, by providing everything from housewares like silverware and pots &amp; pans to stuffed animals, books and blankets for children.

Major key says it a simple way to make a world of difference for those in need.

(maj.

Ronald key) "when someone moves from this room we give them all the towels all the linen they've been using thier pillows the silverware, the dishes those things are going to have to be replenished.

I think it's a great way for people to just see their donation at work on an everyday basis helping people."

Staff say the families that recieve these items will keep them after they move out, and they'll need to replace them evertime a family moves in.

Contact the salvation army for information on how you can get involved.




