MS Men Arrested Over Counterfeit $100,000 Lottery Ticket, Allegedly Gluing on Winning Numbers

MS Men Arrested Over Counterfeit $100,000 Lottery Ticket, Allegedly Gluing on Winning Numbers

MS Men Arrested Over Counterfeit $100,000 Lottery Ticket, Allegedly Gluing on Winning Numbers

Instead of cashing in on winning the lottery, two men accused of gluing numbers on their ticket were arrested by Mississippi police.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
