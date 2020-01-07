Watch: Deepika Padukone visits JNU to support students protesting violence 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:41s - Published Actor Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday. Actor Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ajay INDIAN🇮🇳 RT @DeepikaPFC: [Video] Deepika Padukone Visits JNU Expressing Her Solidarity With Students #ISupportDeepika https://t.co/rwcIyIJutn 7 minutes ago thain-thain RT @IndianExpress: #Watch | Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone visits JNU campus, expresses solidarity with students Follow #JNUViolence LIV… 12 minutes ago