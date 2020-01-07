What you need to know: Jan. 7

Just tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

President trump's former national security advisor says he*i* willing to testify.

John bolton had a front row seat to decisions about withholding aid from ukraine while pushing to investigate president trump s political rival.

This all in the midst of continually rising tensions with iran as the president clashes with secretary of defense mark esper on whether or not to bomb iranian cultural sites.

Police are searching for a bank robber.

Chico police say the man hit the wells fargo on east avenue and cohasset.

It happened monday morning.

Officers say the man pulled out a gun, demanded cash, then took off - on foot.

The suspect is described as only a man - with a medium build, wearing dark clothing and a mask.

No one at the bank was was hurt.

About the same time as the robbery... officers responded to a drive-by shooting.

It happened at the hartford square apartments... just north of winco, on east 20th and forest avenue... and today, officers are looking for suspects.

Investigators say it is*no* connected to the bank robbery.

No one was hurt..### one man is dead...and at least eight injured, after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook puerto rico.

It is the latest in a string of earthquakes to hit the u.s. territory in the past ten days.

Power is now down across the island.

The u.s. geological survey says the quake was centered just south of the island.###.

One american teenager is dead... and four other family members injured... after an attack along the u-s/mexico border near texas.

Police say people in an s-u-v opened fire on the family - who were traveling in two separate vehicles... it happened along a two lane highway running along the border.

Four other family members are now in the hospital; two in critical condition.

#### three teens are now in custody... accused in connection to the killing of a sacremento girl.

Investigators say the teens shot the 16 year old girl - saturdy night - near river city high school in west sacramento.

Investigators have recovered the gun involved, and they think the shooting was connected to what officers are calling a marijuana - related transaction.

### california senator jerry hill has proposed a new bill banning store sales of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.

Nearly 30 state lawmakers have backed the bill reintroduced... this, as data shows tremendous growth in e- cigarette use by high school students.

There was a 78 percent increase between 2017 and 2018.

Stores in california violating the proposed ban would have to pay $250 per violation.

