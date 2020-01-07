Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deepika Padukone and Kanhaiya Kumar at JNU campus on Tuesday

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 03:24s - Published < > Embed
Deepika Padukone and Kanhaiya Kumar at JNU campus on TuesdayDeepika Padukone and Kanhaiya Kumar at JNU campus on Tuesday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DoctorSaab_sk

#Save DEMOCRACY RT @htTweets: #JNUProtests | @deepikapadukone showed up at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with students protesting a… 4 seconds ago

SnzHussainii

Shahnawaz HUSSAINII RT @thewire_in: One of the few actors from mainstream Bollywood to take a political stand at this time, Deepika stood as former JNUSU presi… 5 seconds ago

Dev51292539

Dev RT @rose_k01: CHEAP THEATRICS by Deepika Padukone to Promote her Film. By standing with Leftists Kanhaiya Kumar & #AisheGhosh shows she sup… 5 seconds ago

ShreyaPratap

Shreya RT @Reddy_SGR: CHEAP THEATRICS by Deepika Padukone to Promote her Film. By standing with Leftists Kanhaiya Kumar & #AisheGhosh shows she su… 10 seconds ago

dattesh79

Dattesh D. Prabhu－Parulekar TGIT'....wonder how far she would have gone and what all she would have been willing to do, if it was 'TGIF.' https://t.co/Aw0SgWXOeq 14 seconds ago

magic_din

magic_din RT @OfficialPMPatel: Such a Useless Publicity Stunt, Seriously what were you thinking?? Standing with an anti-national like Kanhaiya Kumar… 16 seconds ago

magic_din

magic_din RT @NaIna0806: Deepika Padukone joins the bandwagon of Bollytards to lend support to #JNUProtests along with #TukdeTukdeGang member Kanhai… 26 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.