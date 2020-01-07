Global  

SJSD High School Decision Timeline (1-5-20)

Joseph school district, it's been a couple quiet weeks, but administrators and board members are running out of time to make a decision on a plan for the city's three public high schools.

Board members need to make a decision by the end of the month if they want to go foward with a tax increase request to voters in the april election.

After looking at a range of plans that included everything from closing one or two high schools, or even all of them, to building one or two new high schools or just making renovations to the current facilities, it appears as though board members are leaning toward one of two options -- building one new mega-high school for the entire city or two smaller new ones.

The maximimum cost of whatever proposal is chosen will be $160 million -- or about an $11 tax increase per month on a home valued at $100,000.

Voters would have to give that final approval in april.

