BBB fraudulent ad scams

ADS.HOLLYWOODCELEBRITIESENDORSING SO-CALLED MIRACLEPRODUCTS THATWILL HELP YOU LOSEWEIGHT, FIGHTWRINKLES ORWHITEN YOUR TEETH.AND YOU CAN TRYOUT THE PRODUCTSRISK FREE - ALL YOUPAY IS SHIPPING ANDHANDLING.BUT THE BETTERBUSINESS BUREAUWARNS US, THESEOFFERS AREUSUALLY TOO GOODTO BE TRUE."A LOT OF TIMES,WHEN WE ARESIGNING UP FORTHESE THINGS, WEARE ENTERING INOUR CREDIT CARDINFORMATION,THINKING THAT 'OH,WE'LL JUST GET AREFUND IF YOUDON'T LIKE THEPRODUCT.'

BUT,HIDDEN IN THE FINEPRINT.

IF YOU'REACTUALLY GOING TOREAD IT, YOU'LL SEEYOU ARE ACTUALLYSIGNING UP FOR AMONTHLYSUBSCRIPTION ANDTHEY GIVE YOU AVERY SHORTWINDOW, SOMETIMESFOURTEEN DAYS, TOORDER THEPRODUCT, RECEIVEIT, EVALUATE IT, ANDRETURN IT.

AND IFYOU DON'T MAKE ITIN THAT FOURTEEN-DAY WINDOW,YOU'RE GETTINGTHOSE MONTHLYSUBSCRIPTION FEESTHAT ARE OFTENVERY COSTLY.

"THE COMPANIES USEPICTURES OF THECELEBRITIES TOMAKE IT ONLY LOOKLIKE THEY AREENDORSING THEPRODUCTS .

WHEN,IN FACT, THEYAREN'T.SO BEFORE YOURESPOND TO ANOFFER LIKE THIS, THEB-B-B SAYS: DO YOURRESEARCH.LAST YEAR ALONE, ITRECEIVED SOMESEVEN-THOUSANDCOMPLAINTS FROMPEOPLE BEINGVICTIMIZED BY FREETRIAL OFFERS.