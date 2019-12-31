Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

PTL Preview: Jan. 8, 2020

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
PTL Preview: Jan. 8, 2020

PTL Preview: Jan. 8, 2020

KDKA's Heather Abraham gives a preview of what's coming up on PTL tomorrow, January 8.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

125BACamp

Alejandra Campos RT @evanescence: Our new video for “The Chain” comes out Thursday! In the meantime, see a sneak preview only on @Spotify Premium. Just play… 6 seconds ago

KUWBball

Kansas Women's Bball Ｈｏｍｅ ｃｏｕｒｔ ａｄｖａｎｔａｇｅ 😉 #KUwbb 🆚 No. 19/20 West Virginia We'll 👀 you in 📍 Allen Fieldhouse 𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒐𝒘 at 7️⃣ PM! https://t.co/elEsSFIYYs 13 seconds ago

yoshthethird

Josh Vetrano RT @GKIDSfilms: WEATHERING WITH YOU fan preview screening tickets are on sale now! JAN 15 & 16 Don't miss the new feature film from Makoto… 18 seconds ago

WillMilesSEC

Will Miles RT @GatorsBreakdown: Gators Breakdown: Wilson and Grimes return | Henderson and Lingard choose UF https://t.co/yQ3lSVrsIz https://t.co/zSI2… 18 seconds ago

Allon2324

Alan Handley RT @Letstalkkyle: CATWOMAN #19 preview IS OUT AND SELINA PURPLE SUIT IS BACK 😆 (1/2) https://t.co/QCYoWg9t8d 22 seconds ago

bard_light

Ravyne [100% Maximum No Chill] RT @Warcraft: The sleeping city has awakened. Delve into the Void-shrouded heart of the ancient Black Empire and confront 12 horrific raid… 23 seconds ago

AIPTcomics

AIPT AfterShock Preview: Disaster Inc. #1 - a disaster tour checking out the worst places on earth while digging up more… https://t.co/v5O5Aea0Uf 23 seconds ago

SportWatcherPRO

''Nathan Tucker'' My @stlanarchy preview is now on the Bridge site! https://t.co/ugWIIyOhIi 23 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PTL Preview: Jan. 1, 2020 [Video]PTL Preview: Jan. 1, 2020

Here's a look at what's coming up on PTL's very first episode of 2020 on Jan. 1.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 05:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.