Bakery Mishap: 8-Year-Old Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Gets The Wrong Cake

Bakery Mishap: 8-Year-Old Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Gets The Wrong Cake



Jacob Bertrand is an 8-year-old hockey fan from Mascouche, Quebec.

For his birthday, he wanted a Toronto Maple Leafs-themed cake, so his family put in a request at their local bakery.But when it was time to pick up the birthday cake, they were surprised to see the logo of meat packaging company, Maple Leaf Foods.
