Bakery Mishap: 8-Year-Old Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Gets The Wrong Cake 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:15s - Published Bakery Mishap: 8-Year-Old Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Gets The Wrong Cake Jacob Bertrand is an 8-year-old hockey fan from Mascouche, Quebec. For his birthday, he wanted a Toronto Maple Leafs-themed cake, so his family put in a request at their local bakery.But when it was time to pick up the birthday cake, they were surprised to see the logo of meat packaging company, Maple Leaf Foods. 0

