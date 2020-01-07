Global  

Playstation 5 is coming in 2020

Playstation 5 is coming in 2020The next Playstation is coming in 2020 and here's what you need to know
The 10 most important details we already know about PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation video game console arriving this year

The 10 most important details we already know about PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation video game console arriving this year
Business Insider - Published

Sony just revealed the PlayStation 5 logo, and it looks exactly like you'd expect (SNE)

Sony just revealed the PlayStation 5 logo, and it looks exactly like you'd expect (SNE)
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Independent



