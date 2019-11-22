Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Transgender Actress Cast In ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Transgender Actress Cast In ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

Transgender Actress Cast In ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

Josie Totah is joining Bayside High in the modern update of the iconic ‘90s show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia Transgender Actress Cast In ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot https://t.co/ze1z4j7oWH 1 hour ago

206geek

the 206geek🎙 Saved by the Bell Revival Casts Lead Role: (so this is happening.) — NBCUniversal has cast transgender actress Jos… https://t.co/aZXi9mqsWt 21 hours ago

mattlindner

Matt Lindner The new Saved By The Bell revival just cast a transgender actress in the lead role as the head cheerleader and most… https://t.co/F78V1eQWD2 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Josh Gad Chats About The Highly-Anticipated Disney Sequel, 'Frozen 2' [Video]Josh Gad Chats About The Highly-Anticipated Disney Sequel, "Frozen 2"

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 25:23Published

What Does The Cast Of ‘Frozen 2’ Look Like? [Video]What Does The Cast Of ‘Frozen 2’ Look Like?

QueenElsa is voiced by Idina Menzel. Princess Anna is done by Kristen Bell. Kristoff and Sven are played by Jonathan Groff. Olaf is voiced by Josh Gad. Pabbie the troll is played by Ciarán Hinds.

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.