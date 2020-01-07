Global  

NTSB: Bus In Deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Had No Seat Belts

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
NTSB: Bus In Deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Had No Seat Belts

NTSB: Bus In Deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Had No Seat Belts

There were no seat belts for the more than 50 passengers on the coach bus involved in the deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike crash; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Recent related videos from verified sources

NTSB: Tour Bus Involved In Deadly Turnpike Crash Had No Lap-Shoulder Seat Belts [Video]NTSB: Tour Bus Involved In Deadly Turnpike Crash Had No Lap-Shoulder Seat Belts

Officials with the NTSB say the tour bus that started the chain reaction crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that killed five people had no lap-shoulder seat belts; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:00Published

Officials: Bus Involved In Deadly Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike Did Not Have Seat Belts [Video]Officials: Bus Involved In Deadly Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike Did Not Have Seat Belts

Officials say there were no seat belts on board the bus the crashed in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Three people from New York, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:51Published

