Man Struck, Killed In North Philadelphia Hit-And-Run Identified TOP OF TODAY'S WINTERY WEATHERDOWNLOAD FREE CBS PHILLYWEATHER APP AVAILABLE ONITUNES AND GOOGLE PLAY.NEW INFORMATION THISAFTERNOON ABOUT DEADLYHIT-AND-RUN THAT HAPPENED LASTNIGHT ON BROAD STREET.PHILADELPHIA POLICE HAVE JUSTIDENTIFIED THE VICTIM AS 36YEAR OLD CORE OWN UNDERWOOD,POLICE STILL SEARCHING FOR THEDRIVER AND THEY'RE ASKING FORTHE PUBLIC'S HELP."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCRYSTAL CRANMORE HAS MORE ONTHE STORY.BASED ON EYEWITNESSACCOUNTS, INVESTIGATORSBELIEVE THEY ARE LOOKING FORSILVER SUV WITH THE NEW YORKLICENSE PLATE.LEFT FOR DEAD IN THE MIDDLEOF THE ROAD.MESSED UP.I WOULDN'T HIT NOBODY AND KEEPGOING.THIRTY-SIX YEAR OLD MANKILLED IN A HIT-AND-RUN ON THETHE 2900 BLOCK OF BROAD STREETIN NORTH PHILADELPHIA.IT HAPPENED A LITTLE AFTER10:00 MONDAY NIGHT.FROM WITNESSES, THE VICTIMWAS CROSSING BROAD STREET ONFOOT FROM THE EAST SIDE TO THEWEST SIDE OF THE STREET.WHEN HE WAS IN THE SOUTHBOUNDLANES, THAT'S WHEN HE WASSTRUCK.MEDICS SAY THE VICTIMSUFFERED SEVERE HEAD TRAUMAPRONOUNCED HIM DEAD AT THESCENE.EYEWITNESSES REPORTING SEEINGTHE SILVER OR GRAY SUV BUTPROBABLY NEW YORK LICENSEPLATE, ALSO TOLD POLICE THEMAN WAS CROSSING UNDERNEATHTHIS BRIDGE AWAY FROM THECROSSWALK.STRIKING THE PEDESTRIAN,THE OPERATOR SHOULD HAVEREMAINED ON THE SCENE ANDRENDERED AID OR AT LEASTCALLED 911.INVESTIGATORS ARE HOPING TOBRING THE DRIVER TO JUSTICE.POLICE LOOKING AT NEARBYSURVEILLANCE INDIVIDUAL GLOWHOPES THAT LEADS THEM TO THE