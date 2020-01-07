Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chico residents protest against war with Iran

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Chico residents protest against war with Iran

Chico residents protest against war with Iran

In California, thousands of people gathered throughout the state to protest the strikes over the weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chico residents protest against war with Iran

In chico... dozens of people gathered downtown in protest..

Demonstrators showed up with signs in hand.

Action news now spoke to protestors who say they are worried about rising tensions with iran, and say more military action could lead to a war.

I dont think murdering people is a way to negotiate foreign policy thats an act of war and it scares me to death on friday, president trump said the strike was not intended to start a war... calling the general a terrorists and saying he threaten american interests.

Opponents have criticized the way the president and the u.s. has used its military force without legal justification abroad..###




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.