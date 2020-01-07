Chico residents protest against war with Iran

In chico... dozens of people gathered downtown in protest..

Demonstrators showed up with signs in hand.

Action news now spoke to protestors who say they are worried about rising tensions with iran, and say more military action could lead to a war.

I dont think murdering people is a way to negotiate foreign policy thats an act of war and it scares me to death on friday, president trump said the strike was not intended to start a war... calling the general a terrorists and saying he threaten american interests.

Opponents have criticized the way the president and the u.s. has used its military force without legal justification abroad..