Cyprus rape case: 'this is a trial by social media'...



Tweets about this robin crapanzano RT @Independent: This is everything we know about the Cyprus rape case https://t.co/5KIuXd7tTC 2 minutes ago Rebecca🌸 RT @lizziedearden: I'm seeing a lot of people tweeting about the Cyprus case expressing shock that the woman was questioned for hours witho… 2 minutes ago JDo The Cyprus rape case is a chilling reminder of the price women pay for speaking up - this has to change https://t.co/6RfE7C1BEF 3 minutes ago Global Analytica This is everything we know about the Cyprus rape case https://t.co/iH5udigytj 5 minutes ago abcBritain 🕷️ Ditch Brexit The Cyprus rape case is absolutely unbelievable the way this country has treated this young person, it's also inte… https://t.co/2VFtgqPE0E 6 minutes ago survivor RT @expertsabroad: What You Need To Know About The Controversial #Cyprus Gang Rape Case So many controversial & concerning #justiceabroad i… 7 minutes ago survivor RT @expertsabroad: #Cyprus rape case: #British teenager given suspended sentence | Cyprus | The Guardian Lots of #justiceabroad controversy… 7 minutes ago Knitteryarn RT @RuhamaAgency: This entire case is outrageous. #IBelieveHer https://t.co/qOSicRQpFm 9 minutes ago