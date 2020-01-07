Evidence Emerges of L.A. Officers Falsely Designating People as Gang Members 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:38s - Published Evidence Emerges of L.A. Officers Falsely Designating People as Gang Members Several officers assigned to an elite unit within the Los Angeles Police Department have been removed from active duty amid an investigation into whether they`d been filing false data on members of the public, the agency revealed.