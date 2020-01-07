Global  

Evidence Emerges of L.A. Officers Falsely Designating People as Gang Members

Several officers assigned to an elite unit within the Los Angeles Police Department have been removed from active duty amid an investigation into whether they`d been filing false data on members of the public, the agency revealed.
