Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brad Pitt: I have a 'disaster' of a personal life

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Brad Pitt: I have a 'disaster' of a personal lifeBrad Pitt has quipped he has a "disaster of a personal life".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt Jokes That He Has a 'Disaster of a Personal Life'

Brad Pitt is opening up about his personal life. The 56-year-old actor joined Leonardo DiCaprio for...
Just Jared - Published

Brad Pitt Knows There's a Fascination Around His "Disaster of a Personal Life"

Brad Pitt is used to making headlines. Whether they're about his public divorce from Angelina Jolie...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Brad Pitt admits that his 'disaster of a personal life' is probably why 'trash mags' have pursued him MORE since An… https://t.co/UhU6yrEaPR 12 hours ago

triantafyllidi2

Επικαιρότητα - V - News V Brad Pitt admits that his 'disaster of a personal life' is probably why 'trash mags' have pursued him MORE since… https://t.co/6e9TEtauTq 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt’s personal life ‘is a complete disaster' [Video]Brad Pitt’s personal life ‘is a complete disaster'

Brad Pitt has poked fun at his private life by taking a jab at his own messy personal affairs.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published

Brad Pitt Jokes His Mom Didn't Like The Swearing In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ [Video]Brad Pitt Jokes His Mom Didn't Like The Swearing In ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

While on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Brad Pitt jokes that his mom didn't like all the swear words in his movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". Plus, Eddie Murphy addresses taking a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.