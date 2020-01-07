Global  

Daily Dividend Report: CODI, LXFR, PGZ

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company's common shares.

The distribution for the three months ended December 31, 2019 is payable on January 23, 2020 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of January 16, 2020.
Luxfer Holdings (LXFR) declared an interim dividend of 12.5 cents per ordinary share.

The dividend will be payable on February 5, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2020.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund announced the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.11 per common share, payable on February 28, 2020, March 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020.




