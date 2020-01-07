JUUL Taps New CFO to Run Its Turnaround Effort 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:19s - Published JUUL Taps New CFO to Run Its Turnaround Effort JUUL's new CFO Guy Cartwright will lead the embattled e-cigarette maker's turnaround effort. He will lead the company's $1 billion restructuring strategy as U.S. regulators crackdown on vaping products. 0

