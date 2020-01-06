Global  

Jury Selection Set To Begin In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Jury Selection Set To Begin In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Jury Selection Set To Begin In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein showing up Tuesday morning using a walker following recent back surgery.

He is charged with assaulting two women.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Jury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein trial as new charges are filed in LA

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein faces new criminal charges in Los Angeles, as jury...
CBS News - Published Also reported by CBS 2, Seattle Times, Reuters, USATODAY.com, SeattlePI.com, NPR


AP Top Stories January 6 A

Here's the latest for Monday January 6th: Massive funeral for Iranian general; Iraqi parliament votes...
USATODAY.com - Published


UseltonP

!!LETS DO SOMETHING!! Jury selection for the Harvey Weinstein trial is set to begin in New York City https://t.co/7p6xd0yCUN New York New York 6 seconds ago

FrontRowSeat42

F.Y.I. Harvey Weinstein trial, Day 2: Judge warns ex-mogul phone use could land him in jail https://t.co/slhLn8fX66 via @usatoday 29 seconds ago

lunaroverdrive

Starbuck RT @Reuters: Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein arrived in court where jury selection is set to begin for his rape trial. Weinstein faces… 3 minutes ago

AberKed1

Aber/ked1 RT @Reuters: Harvey Weinstein arrived in a Manhattan court where jury selection in the rape trial is set to begin. Weinstein has been charg… 7 minutes ago

SanJacintoClan

SanJacintoClan Jury selection for the Harvey Weinstein trial is set to begin in New York City https://t.co/wT2My0B6tV 14 minutes ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour The judge at Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial ordered jury selection to begin as scheduled Tuesday, rejectin… https://t.co/gVO2CKu13X 22 minutes ago

hyazbeck

Hiba Yazbeck RT @NewsHour: The judge ordered jury selection to begin as scheduled Tuesday, rejecting a defense request for a “cooling-off period." https… 35 minutes ago

bakagi

Brett Akagi Harvey Weinstein trial, Day 2: Judge warns ex-mogul phone use could land him in jail https://t.co/XmaiN2sWru via @usatoday 37 minutes ago


Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News [Video]Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News

Judge Burke denied the motion, arguing that the new charges are "next to meaningless" as far as Weinstein's criminal case in New York is concerned.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:07

Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins [Video]Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone as jury selection got..

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38

