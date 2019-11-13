Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ashley Jones’ New Man Questions Her Coparenting With Ex Bariki ‘Bar’ Smith

Video Credit: OK Magazine - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Ashley Jones’ New Man Questions Her Coparenting With Ex Bariki ‘Bar’ Smith

Ashley Jones’ New Man Questions Her Coparenting With Ex Bariki ‘Bar’ Smith

Ashley Jones has a new man...and he isn't afraid to speak his mind!

In an exclusive clip for Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, the mother invites her new man, Antonio "Breezo" over to hang out with her friend.

During a confessional, Ashley admits that she isn't that "serious" yet, but he is aware of all of the drama.

Ashley and Antonio get into a serious conversation about her ex, Bariki "Bar" Smith and their coparenting.

Watch the clip above!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Teen Mom’ Star Ashley Jones Doesn’t Want To ‘Give Up’ On Ex Bar Smith [Video]‘Teen Mom’ Star Ashley Jones Doesn’t Want To ‘Give Up’ On Ex Bar Smith

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith took time for themselves. In an OKMagazine.com exclusive sneak peek clip for Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, the former couple met up to discuss their plans following their..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:09Published

Oscar-Nominated Daniel Kaluuya Has A Conversation About The Film, 'Queen and Slim' [Video]Oscar-Nominated Daniel Kaluuya Has A Conversation About The Film, "Queen and Slim"

"Queen and Slim" starts off with a black man (Daniel Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith) on a forgettable first date. But things takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 33:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.