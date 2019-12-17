Global  

Tewksbury Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend Held Without Bail

Tewksbury Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend Held Without Bail

Tewksbury Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend Held Without Bail

Eric Griffin, a Tewksbury man charged with murdering his girlfriend, Jennifer Kalicki, faced a judge on Tuesday and was ordered to remain held without bail.
