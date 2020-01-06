Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Venezuela's Guaido enters legislative palace after standoff with troops

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Venezuela's Guaido enters legislative palace after standoff with troops

Venezuela's Guaido enters legislative palace after standoff with troops

Venezuelan legislative chief Juan Guaido on Tuesday (January 7) entered the congressional palace following a tense standoff with security forces at the entrance, after the ruling socialist party on Sunday (January 5) installed a rival parliamentary leadership.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Venezuela's Guaido enters legislative palace after standoff with troops

Guaido, who was re-elected on Sunday to a second one-year term as head of the opposition-held congress, had pledged to preside over Tuesday’s opening session after security forces blocked him from the building over the weekend to allow allies of President Nicolas Maduro to swear in their own speaker, Luis Parra.

“This is not a barracks.

This is the house of laws,” Guaido told the soldiers blocking his entrance on Tuesday.

“The military does not get to decide who can enter the house of laws.” But once inside, a brief session led by Parra had already ended.

Parra’s swearing in on Sunday gave Maduro sway over the last major state institution that had remained outside his control and appeared to mark a setback to Washington’s efforts to unseat him.



Recent related news from verified sources

Venezuela's Guaido enters legislative palace after troops allow him to pass

Venezuelan opposition leader and National Assembly President Juan Guaido and a group of allied...
Reuters - Published

Venezuela's Guaido enters congress building only after chaotic scene with troops

Venezuelan security forces let U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido enter the legislative palace...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Venezuela's Guaido to challenge rival for Congress presidency [Video]Venezuela's Guaido to challenge rival for Congress presidency

Opposition leader Guaido to return to National Assembly to challenge rival elected by President Maduro's allies.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published

Venezuela's Guaido blocked from Congress in crucial vote [Video]Venezuela's Guaido blocked from Congress in crucial vote

Troops blocked some opposition legislators from parliament as a vote on the new parliament speaker took place.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.