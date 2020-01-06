Global  

Cardi B Says She Will File for Nigerian Citizenship

Cardi B Says She Will File for Nigerian Citizenship

Cardi B Says She Will File for Nigerian Citizenship

Cardi B Says She Will File for Nigerian Citizenship.

Cardi B is hoping to flee the country in response to President Trump issuing an airstrike against Iran.

S*** ain’t no joke !

Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.

, Cardi B, via Twitter.

Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.

, Cardi B, via Twitter.

Nigerian government official Abike Dabiri-Erewa responded to Cardi's tweets.

As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again.

Our doors are open, sister.

, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, via Twitter.

And you need to take a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry .

It’s an indescribable experience.

, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, via Twitter.

Cardi B has been vocal about her lack of respect for President Trump.

The rapper is a major supporter of Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders
The Nigerian Government Responds to Cardi B's Tweet About Obtaining Citizenship | Billboard News [Video]The Nigerian Government Responds to Cardi B's Tweet About Obtaining Citizenship | Billboard News

Cardi B is apparently seeking an escape plan in case of a possible World War between the feuding nations.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:01Published

