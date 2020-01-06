Cardi B Says She Will File for Nigerian Citizenship
Cardi B Says She Will File for Nigerian Citizenship.
Cardi B is hoping to flee the country in response to President Trump issuing an airstrike against Iran.
S*** ain’t no joke !
Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.
, Cardi B, via Twitter.
Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.
, Cardi B, via Twitter.
Nigerian government official Abike Dabiri-Erewa responded to Cardi's tweets.
As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again.
Our doors are open, sister.
, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, via Twitter.
And you need to take a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry .
It’s an indescribable experience.
, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, via Twitter.
Cardi B has been vocal about her lack of respect for President Trump.
The rapper is a major supporter of Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders