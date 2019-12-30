Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep.

John Lewis.

The 'Jeopardy!'

Host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer.

We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if we can’t both complete the year as pancreatic cancer survivors.

, Alex Trebek, via statement.

The Georgia Democrat announced that he had advanced pancreatic cancer in December.

Lewis has no plans to step down from public office.

Trebek announced his cancer to the public in March 2019 and has been undergoing treatment while taping 'Jeopardy!'.

ABC's prime-time special, 'Jeopardy!

The Greatest of All Time,' features Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

The new contest, hosted by Trebek, begins Tuesday, Jan.

7
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. John Lewis and Alex Trebek have pancreatic cancer. What are symptoms, treatments?

Known as the "silent killer," pancreatic cancer — diagnosed in both Rep. John Lewis and Alex Trebek...
USATODAY.com - Published

Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let’s survive cancer in 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek has a message of support for Congressman John Lewis as both fight...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

James Holzhauer on Alex Trebek's Cancer Diagnosis [Video]James Holzhauer on Alex Trebek's Cancer Diagnosis

James Holzhauer talks about how he reacted to Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 00:47Published

Alex Trebek has planned out his final 'Jeopardy' episode [Video]Alex Trebek has planned out his final 'Jeopardy' episode

The 79-year-old has hosted 'Jeopardy' since 1984, but the date of his final show remains unknown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.