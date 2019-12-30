Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep.

John Lewis.

The 'Jeopardy!'

Host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer.

We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if we can’t both complete the year as pancreatic cancer survivors.

, Alex Trebek, via statement.

The Georgia Democrat announced that he had advanced pancreatic cancer in December.

Lewis has no plans to step down from public office.

Trebek announced his cancer to the public in March 2019 and has been undergoing treatment while taping 'Jeopardy!'.

ABC's prime-time special, 'Jeopardy!

The Greatest of All Time,' features Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

The new contest, hosted by Trebek, begins Tuesday, Jan.

7