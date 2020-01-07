Global  

Starkville shooting suspect De’Anthony Carpenter surrenders to police

Police issued a warrant for Carpenter’s arrest in connection to a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Catherine Street.
Starkville police arrested a man sought for attempted murder following a monday afternoon shooting on catherine street.

De'anthony carpenter turned himself in to police last night.

Officers locked him up in the oktibbeha county jail.

He can get out, however, on a 100 thousand dollar bond.




