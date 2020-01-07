Starkville shooting suspect De’Anthony Carpenter surrenders to police 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published Starkville shooting suspect De’Anthony Carpenter surrenders to police Police issued a warrant for Carpenter’s arrest in connection to a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Catherine Street. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Starkville shooting suspect De’Anthony Carpenter surrenders to police Starkville police arrested a man sought for attempted murder following a monday afternoon shooting on catherine street. De'anthony carpenter turned himself in to police last night. Officers locked him up in the oktibbeha county jail. He can get out, however, on a 100 thousand dollar bond.





