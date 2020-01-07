Global  

Indiana lawmakers back at Statehouse for 2020 session

Indiana lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the start of their 2020 session, with contentious debates over education matters looking likely again.
Legislature meets for the first time in 2020 today and education is on the list of priorities.

Indiana educators are hoping the noise they made at last year's (red for ed( rally will help them this year.

A top priority at red for ed was increasing teacher pay -- but that may have to wait.

Governor eric holcomb supports raising teacher's salaries but it looks like it may have to wait another year.

That's when lawmakers will pass a new two year budget.

Indiana state teacher's association executive director dan holub believes the message from the red for ed rally was well- recieved.

He says he knows everything won't be accomplished this year -- but educators will hold lawmakers accountable until it is.

Dan holub: "we saw 15-20,000 teachers come to indianapolis and really send a message of hey this is an opportunity to invest in public education... that's good for us, that's good for students and it's good for indiana.

When more than 15 thousand teachers rallied at the statehouse in november, they also called on lawmakers to pass the "hold harmless bill."

Republican house speaker brian bosma agreed to push for it.

Educators do not want results from standardized testing to impact decsisions on teachers raises.

