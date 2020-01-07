Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Another Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico, Killing One

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Another Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico, Killing OneIt follows Monday&apos;s 5.8 magnitude earthquake.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

6.6 earthquake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

6.6 earthquake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activityA 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn today, less than a day after another one...
New Zealand Herald - Published

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattled Puerto Rico

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake and several other strong tremors rocked Puerto Rico Tuesday morning, just...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyNews13

Spectrum News 13 Airlines are now issuing travel fee waivers in light of the earthquakes in Puerto Rico, including JetBlue, Delta, S… https://t.co/ipesPHKi7C 8 minutes ago

NatalieMae31

CkVRegistered&Pty 🌎🌻🌹🌺🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Puerto Rico, killing 1 a day after another quake rocked the island https://t.co/fJcmrvJa9H 10 minutes ago

CaymanIslesNews

Cayman Islands News 🇰🇾 iNews: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Puerto Rico, killing 1 a day after another quake rocked the island… https://t.co/wY3s0CcVr3 49 minutes ago

Yozicmantop32

Yozicmantop Group A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Puerto Rico, killing 1 a day after another quake rocked the island https://t.co/wjykJL1oBN 1 hour ago

NyWhitaker

Ny Whitaker RT @JulieMenin: My thoughts are with the people of Puerto Rico this morning as the island suffers from another serious natural disaster. ht… 1 hour ago

JulieMenin

Julie Menin My thoughts are with the people of Puerto Rico this morning as the island suffers from another serious natural disa… https://t.co/G74heED6d4 1 hour ago

Chintabernie

Chinta Strausberg A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Puerto Rico, killing 1 a day after another quake rocked the island… https://t.co/971L569Yar 2 hours ago

pasbair

Peggy Stevinson Bair A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Puerto Rico, killing 1 a day after another quake rocked the island https://t.co/foMf5wE4sX 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Quakes Strike Puerto Rico In Two Days [Video]Two Quakes Strike Puerto Rico In Two Days

Chicago’s Puerto Rican community is coming together, after two earthquakes struck Puerto Rico in as many days, toppling many homes, and killing at least one person. CBS 2's Eric Cox reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:34Published

Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes [Video]Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 struck the Caribbean island...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.