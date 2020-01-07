Global  

Camera Captures Air Force's 'Elephant Walk' In Utah

Camera Captures Air Force's 'Elephant Walk' In UtahCheck out Air Force's "Elephant Walk."
Elephant Walk at Utah Air Force Base showcases 52 F-35s launching in a row

An Air Force base in Utah staged a massive ‘elephant walk’ that featured 52 of one of the...
FOXNews.com - Published

Air Force stages "elephant walk," launching 52 F-35s in a row

The U.S. Air Force conducted an exercise involving the launch of 52 fighter jets from a Utah air...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



