2 Kids Shot by Motorist After Throwing Snowballs at Passing Vehicle in Milwaukee now < > Embed Video Credit: WITI - Duration: 01:25s - Published 2 Kids Shot by Motorist After Throwing Snowballs at Passing Vehicle in Milwaukee An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were shot Saturday, Jan. 4 after throwing snowballs at passing vehicles in Milwaukee. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 Kids Shot by Motorist After Throwing Snowballs at Passing Vehicle in Milwaukee THE UNSEASONABLE WEATHER OF THETHE UNSEASONABLE WEATHER OF THELAST FEW WEEKS- - LEFT ENOUGHTHE UNSEASONABLE WEATHER OF THELAST FEW WEEKS- - LEFT ENOUGHSNOW TOLAST FEW WEEKS- - LEFT ENOUGHSNOW TOSNOW TOSNOW TOMAKE A FEW SNOWBALLS.MAKE A FEW SNOWBALLS.MAKE A FEW SNOWBALLS.AUTHORITIES SAY CHILDREN IN THISAUTHORITIES SAY CHILDREN IN THISAUTHORITIES SAY CHILDREN IN THISNEIGHBORHOOD DECIDED TO THROWNEIGHBORHOOD DECIDED TO THROWNEIGHBORHOOD DECIDED TO THROWTHEM AT PASSING VEHICLES.NEIGHBORHOOD DECIDED TO THROWTHEM AT PASSING VEHICLES.ONE VEHICLE RESPONDED WITHTHEM AT PASSING VEHICLES.ONE VEHICLE RESPONDED WITHTHEM AT PASSING VEHICLES.ONE VEHICLE RESPONDED WITHVIOLENCE.ONE VEHICLE RESPONDED WITHVIOLENCE.ONE VEHICLE RESPONDED WITHVIOLENCE.'IT WAS JUST LIKE POP, POP, POP,VIOLENCE.'IT WAS JUST LIKE POP, POP, POP,VIOLENCE.'IT WAS JUST LIKE POP, POP, POP,POP.''IT WAS JUST LIKE POP, POP, POP,POP.''IT WAS JUST LIKE POP, POP, POP,POP.'BULLETS WENT FLYING.POP.'BULLETS WENT FLYING.BULLETS WENT FLYING.'IT WAS LIKE BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM'IT WAS LIKE BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOMALL IN SUCCESSION.'ALL IN SUCCESSION.'MILWAUKEE POLICE SAY TWO KIDSMILWAUKEE POLICE SAY TWO KIDSWERE HIT IN SATURDAYS SHOOTING.WERE HIT IN SATURDAYS SHOOTING.WERE HIT IN SATURDAYS SHOOTING.A 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL AND AWERE HIT IN SATURDAYS SHOOTING.A 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL AND A13-YEAR-OLD BOY.A 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL AND A13-YEAR-OLD BOY.A 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL AND A13-YEAR-OLD BOY.OFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE AREA13-YEAR-OLD BOY.OFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE AREAOFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE AREAOFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE AREAOF 61ST STREET AND BIRCH AVENUEOF 61ST STREET AND BIRCH AVENUEOF 61ST STREET AND BIRCH AVENUEWHERE THEY FOUND THE GIRL WITH AOF 61ST STREET AND BIRCH AVENUEWHERE THEY FOUND THE GIRL WITH AGUNSHOT WOUND.WHERE THEY FOUND THE GIRL WITH AGUNSHOT WOUND.WHERE THEY FOUND THE GIRL WITH AGUNSHOT WOUND.MINUTES LATER THE BOY WAS FOUNDGUNSHOT WOUND.MINUTES LATER THE BOY WAS FOUNDGUNSHOT WOUND.MINUTES LATER THE BOY WAS FOUNDWITH A GUNSHOT WOUND - BOTH KIDSMINUTES LATER THE BOY WAS FOUNDWITH A GUNSHOT WOUND - BOTH KIDSMINUTES LATER THE BOY WAS FOUNDWITH A GUNSHOT WOUND - BOTH KIDSAREWITH A GUNSHOT WOUND - BOTH KIDSAREWITH A GUNSHOT WOUND - BOTH KIDSAREEXPECTED TO BE OKAY.AREEXPECTED TO BE OKAY.EXPECTED TO BE OKAY.EXPECTED TO BE OKAY.I WAS ON THE GROUND PRAYING FORI WAS ON THE GROUND PRAYING FORI WAS ON THE GROUND PRAYING FORHER I WENT IN MY HOUSE AND GOTI WAS ON THE GROUND PRAYING FORHER I WENT IN MY HOUSE AND GOTTHE OIL ON HER.'HER I WENT IN MY HOUSE AND GOTTHE OIL ON HER.'THE OIL ON HER.'NEIGHBORS TURNED TO THEIR FAITHNEIGHBORS TURNED TO THEIR FAITHDURING THE CHAOS. 'THERE WASDURING THE CHAOS. 'THERE WASDURING THE CHAOS. 'THERE WASBLOOD EVERYWHERE.BLOOD EVERYWHERE.BLOOD EVERYWHERE.POLICE SAY THE SNOWBALLS STRUCKPOLICE SAY THE SNOWBALLS STRUCKPOLICE SAY THE SNOWBALLS STRUCKA WHITE TOYOTA -- AND THE DRIVERPOLICE SAY THE SNOWBALLS STRUCKA WHITE TOYOTA -- AND THE DRIVEROF THEA WHITE TOYOTA -- AND THE DRIVEROF THEA WHITE TOYOTA -- AND THE DRIVEROF THEVEHICLE FIRED SHOTS INTO THEOF THEVEHICLE FIRED SHOTS INTO THEVEHICLE FIRED SHOTS INTO THEVEHICLE FIRED SHOTS INTO THEGROUP OF KIDS.GROUP OF KIDS.GROUP OF KIDS.'DO YOU REALLY NEED TO SHOOT'DO YOU REALLY NEED TO SHOOT'DO YOU REALLY NEED TO SHOOTSOMEBODY BECAUSE THEY SHOT A'DO YOU REALLY NEED TO SHOOTSOMEBODY BECAUSE THEY SHOT ASNOWBALL.'SOMEBODY BECAUSE THEY SHOT ASNOWBALL.'SNOWBALL.'MANY LEFT IN DISEBLIEF' FOR SOMETHING SO STUPID I' FOR SOMETHING SO STUPID IMEAN, ITS A SNOWBALL.'MEAN, ITS A SNOWBALL.'MEAN, ITS A SNOWBALL.'SOME SAYING THEY ARE READY TOSOME SAYING THEY ARE READY TOSOME SAYING THEY ARE READY TOMOVE OUT.MOVE OUT.ONE WOMAN SAYS HER HOUSE HASONE WOMAN SAYS HER HOUSE HASBEEN CAUGHT IN THE CROSSFIREONE WOMAN SAYS HER HOUSE HASBEEN CAUGHT IN THE CROSSFIREBEFORE.BEEN CAUGHT IN THE CROSSFIREBEFORE.BEFORE.BEFORE.'IT SCARED THE MESS OUT OF ME.'IT SCARED THE MESS OUT OF ME.'IT SCARED THE MESS OUT OF ME.ANYTIME I HEAR SHOTS THAT CLOSE.'IT SCARED THE MESS OUT OF ME.ANYTIME I HEAR SHOTS THAT CLOSE.I JUST FREAK OUT.'ANYTIME I HEAR SHOTS THAT CLOSE.I JUST FREAK OUT.'I JUST FREAK OUT.'SHE WOULD LIKE TO SEE ANSHE WOULD LIKE TO SEE ANINCREASE IN NEIGHBORHOODSHE WOULD LIKE TO SEE ANINCREASE IN NEIGHBORHOODPATROLS. IN FACTINCREASE IN NEIGHBORHOODPATROLS. IN FACTINCREASE IN NEIGHBORHOODPATROLS. IN FACTMULTIPLE NEIGHBORS FOX6 SPOKEPATROLS. IN FACTMULTIPLE NEIGHBORS FOX6 SPOKEMULTIPLE NEIGHBORS FOX6 SPOKEMULTIPLE NEIGHBORS FOX6 SPOKEWITH SAID THEY WANTED VISIBLEMULTIPLE NEIGHBORS FOX6 SPOKEWITH SAID THEY WANTED VISIBLECAMERAS IN THEWITH SAID THEY WANTED VISIBLECAMERAS IN THEWITH SAID THEY WANTED VISIBLECAMERAS IN THESTREETS.CAMERAS IN THESTREETS.CAMERAS IN THESTREETS.'I FEEL LIKE MY CHILDREN SHOULDSTREETS.'I FEEL LIKE MY CHILDREN SHOULD'I FEEL LIKE MY CHILDREN SHOULD'I FEEL LIKE MY CHILDREN SHOULDBE ABLE TO GO OUTSIDE AND PLAY.'BE ABLE TO GO OUTSIDE AND PLAY.'BE ABLE TO GO OUTSIDE AND PLAY.'THEY HOPE THE DRIVER RESPONSIBLECOMES FORWARD.THEY HOPE THE DRIVER RESPONSIBLECOMES FORWARD.





