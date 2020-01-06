Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News

Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News

Judge Burke denied the motion, arguing that the new charges are "next to meaningless" as far as Weinstein's criminal case in New York is concerned.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial begins in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's trial for sex crimes began Monday morning in New York City. Weinstein, 67, is...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikeBoldi

Mike Boldi RT @alexsalvinews: Judge James Burke denied a request from Harvey Weinstein’s legal team to delay his criminal trial in New York County “wi… 20 minutes ago

JoanneVerbeek

joanne 🇨🇦 RT @THR: Judge James M. Burke denied a request from Harvey Weinstein’s legal team to delay his criminal trial in New York County “with a co… 20 minutes ago

alexsalvinews

Alex Salvi Judge James Burke denied a request from Harvey Weinstein’s legal team to delay his criminal trial in New York Count… https://t.co/PwOgkJlO41 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jury Selection Set To Begin In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Jury Selection Set To Begin In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein showing up Tuesday morning using a walker following recent back surgery. He is charged with assaulting two women. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

Harvey Weinstein remained silent during first day of sexual assault trial [Video]Harvey Weinstein remained silent during first day of sexual assault trial

Harvey Weinstein remained silent during the first day of his sexual assault trial in New York City on Monday (06.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.