Timothee Chalamet Set to Play Bob Dylan in Biopic | THR News

Timothee Chalamet Set to Play Bob Dylan in Biopic | THR NewsFox Searchlight is behind the movie and has secured the rights to Dylan's music.
Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Biopic From James Mangold

Like a rolling stone, James Mangold is moving from one biopic to another. After tackling the world...
Billboard.com - Published


stqirwaytohell

օʟʟɨɛ 🪐 RT @knjghtofwands: ok but are we gonna ignore that alex wolff would arguably play a better bob dylan than timothee chalamet 15 minutes ago

Abbadur_les

Tyan RT @Variety: Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Film Directed by James Mangold https://t.co/wjIMJnEYmY 20 minutes ago

MySouthernHeels

C. Taylor RT @ovationtv: Who would you cast to portray #BobDylan? 🎬 #TimotheeChalamet https://t.co/nhApeDAeSN 26 minutes ago

taliaranocchia

talia☮️🌞 RT @eliosgorl: "timothée chalamet to play bob dylan in an upcoming biopic film" https://t.co/TPpnjzDNnv 34 minutes ago

knjghtofwands

celeste ok but are we gonna ignore that alex wolff would arguably play a better bob dylan than timothee chalamet 35 minutes ago

timosangel

Eliza RT @Jezebel: Timothée Chalamet is too hot to play young Bob Dylan https://t.co/sXnmdKM7OS https://t.co/pHNEiIz5X2 43 minutes ago

phantombucky

𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙣 ✦ timothee chalamet is gunna play bob dylan? https://t.co/3aapFb2U7U 52 minutes ago

cb23a2d0dac642f

Outsideme👻 RT @billboard: Billboard News: Timothee Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in bio from James Mangold. #BillboardNews https://t.co/6C0gLtCAec 56 minutes ago


Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Untitled Musical Biopic | Billboard News [Video]Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Untitled Musical Biopic | Billboard News

Like a rolling stone, James Mangold is moving from one biopic to another.

Timothee Chalamet reportedly in talks to play Bob Dylan in new biopic [Video]Timothee Chalamet reportedly in talks to play Bob Dylan in new biopic

Timothee Chalamet is reportedly in talks to play Bob Dylan in upcoming biopic Going Electric.

