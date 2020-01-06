Timothee Chalamet Set to Play Bob Dylan in Biopic | THR News

Like a rolling stone, James Mangold is moving from one biopic to another. After tackling the world...



Tweets about this օʟʟɨɛ 🪐 RT @knjghtofwands: ok but are we gonna ignore that alex wolff would arguably play a better bob dylan than timothee chalamet 15 minutes ago Tyan RT @Variety: Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Film Directed by James Mangold https://t.co/wjIMJnEYmY 20 minutes ago C. Taylor RT @ovationtv: Who would you cast to portray #BobDylan? 🎬 #TimotheeChalamet https://t.co/nhApeDAeSN 26 minutes ago talia☮️🌞 RT @eliosgorl: "timothée chalamet to play bob dylan in an upcoming biopic film" https://t.co/TPpnjzDNnv 34 minutes ago celeste ok but are we gonna ignore that alex wolff would arguably play a better bob dylan than timothee chalamet 35 minutes ago Eliza RT @Jezebel: Timothée Chalamet is too hot to play young Bob Dylan https://t.co/sXnmdKM7OS https://t.co/pHNEiIz5X2 43 minutes ago 𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙣 ✦ timothee chalamet is gunna play bob dylan? https://t.co/3aapFb2U7U 52 minutes ago Outsideme👻 RT @billboard: Billboard News: Timothee Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in bio from James Mangold. #BillboardNews https://t.co/6C0gLtCAec 56 minutes ago