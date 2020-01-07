Global  

Timothée Chalamet in Talks to Play Young Bob Dylan

According to recent reports, actor Timothée Chalamet may star as Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic.

The film, directed by ‘Ford v Ferrari’ filmmaker James Mangold, is currently being referred to as ‘Going Electric.’.

It will reportedly follow a young Dylan during the time period in which he embraces rock ’n’ roll instead of folk music.

‘Going Electric’ will be Mangold’s second film about an iconic musician, as he created the Johnny Cash centered film, ’Walk the Line,’ in 2005.

Chalamet is expected to start working on ‘Going Electric’ after finishing his London stage debut in ‘4,000 Miles,’ which closes on May 23.

It is rumored that he is already taking guitar lessons in order to prepare for the role, although it is unclear whether he will sing or lip sync Dylan’s songs.

Dylan himself will act as an executive producer, with the rights to his music reportedly a part of the project
