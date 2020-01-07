Timothée Chalamet in Talks to Play Young Bob Dylan
According to recent reports, actor
Timothée Chalamet may star as
Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic.
The film, directed by ‘Ford v Ferrari’
filmmaker James Mangold, is currently
being referred to as ‘Going Electric.’.
It will reportedly follow a young Dylan
during the time period in which he embraces
rock ’n’ roll instead of folk music.
‘Going Electric’ will be Mangold’s second film
about an iconic musician, as he created the
Johnny Cash centered film, ’Walk the Line,’ in 2005.
Chalamet is expected to start working on
‘Going Electric’ after finishing his London stage
debut in ‘4,000 Miles,’ which closes on May 23.
It is rumored that he is already taking
guitar lessons in order to prepare for
the role, although it is unclear whether
he will sing or lip sync Dylan’s songs.
Dylan himself will act as an
executive producer, with the rights to his music
reportedly a part of the project