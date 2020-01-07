Delhi gangrape convicts to hang: Victim's parents react to court decision 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:20s - Published Delhi gangrape convicts to hang: Victim's parents react to court decision Parents of the victim who was gangraped in Delhi on December 16, 2012, welcomed the issuance of a death warrant for the convicts. 0

Delhi court reserves orders on plea of Nirbhaya's parents A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved the order on the plea of parents of Nirbhaya seeking issuance of...

IndiaTimes - Published 10 hours ago





