Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner React To Australia Fires Backlash

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner React To Australia Fires Backlash

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner React To Australia Fires Backlash

Kylie Jenner reacts to fan backlash for her social media posts during the Australia wildfires and Kim Kardashian claps back at haters.

Plus, we have an update on Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna.
Kylie Jenner Changes Instagram Caption About Fire After Backlash

Kylie Jenner is in the middle of a controversy over an Instagram caption. Amid the devastating fires...
Just Jared - Published


LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner React To Australia Fires Backlash https://t.co/PLYKJRVm7D https://t.co/Lq6NAnJ1rO 45 minutes ago


Kim Kardashian addresses claims she didn't donate to Australia's wildfires [Video]Kim Kardashian addresses claims she didn't donate to Australia's wildfires

Kim Kardashian was one of many celebrities tweeting out about the devastating effects of the ongoing natural disaster.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

Pink donates $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief effort [Video]Pink donates $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief effort

Pink has pledged $500,000 dollars to help those in Australia affected by bushfires ravaging the country.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

