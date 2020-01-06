Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:07s - Published Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News Judge Burke denied the motion, arguing that the new charges are "next to meaningless" as far as Weinstein's criminal case in New York is concerned.

