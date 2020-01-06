Global  

Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News

Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News

Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News

Judge Burke denied the motion, arguing that the new charges are "next to meaningless" as far as Weinstein's criminal case in New York is concerned.
Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial begins in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's trial for sex crimes began Monday morning in New York City. Weinstein, 67, is...
Also reported by •FOXNews.com



