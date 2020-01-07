Global  

Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Untitled Musical Biopic | Billboard News

Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Untitled Musical Biopic | Billboard NewsLike a rolling stone, James Mangold is moving from one biopic to another.
"Untitled Bob Dylan Biopic" - cast: Timothee Chalamet

*Release date :* TBA 2020
AceShowbiz - Published


earthyaddie_

𝓐🌞 RT @chalametxpiper: TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET TO PLAY BOB DYLAN IN A BIOPIC EXECUTIVELY PRODUCED BY BOB DYLAN HIMSELF DO Y’ALL SEE THE EXCELLENCE h… 2 minutes ago

earthyaddie_

𝓐🌞 RT @fairylightselio: Timothée Chalamet is BOOKED to play Bob Dylan in his new biopic, I’m beyond excited for this https://t.co/qZdNxUugmc 4 minutes ago

93XRT

WXRT Chicago Timothée Chalamet has been tapped to play @bobdylan in an upcoming biopic about the time Dylan went electric. https://t.co/F5666kQnEc 5 minutes ago

haztechenergy

Wil Jimmy RT @etalkCTV: That knock on heaven’s door has been answered by #timotheechalamet. https://t.co/cK36CK3UFk 7 minutes ago

lowqgay

ғɪᴏ. 🧚‍♀️ RT @ThatEricAlper: Timothee Chalamet is set to play Bob Dylan for an untitled musical biopic based on the book Dylan Goes Electric by Elija… 7 minutes ago

lowqgay

ғɪᴏ. 🧚‍♀️ RT @eliosgorl: "timothée chalamet to play bob dylan in an upcoming biopic film" https://t.co/TPpnjzDNnv 7 minutes ago

ughitsjos

lilhuddy stan account RT @Dazed: STOP WHAT YOU‘RE DOING‼️ Timothée Chalamet will play Bob Dylan in a new biopic: https://t.co/1JKV68x1Hl https://t.co/zt6AMpbzXD 10 minutes ago

daviddunning81

Dave Dunning RT @RollingStone: Timothée Chalamet is in talks to play a young Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic helmed by 'Walk the Line' director James Ma… 14 minutes ago


Timothee Chalamet Set to Play Bob Dylan in Biopic | THR News [Video]Timothee Chalamet Set to Play Bob Dylan in Biopic | THR News

Fox Searchlight is behind the movie and has secured the rights to Dylan's music.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:18Published

Timothee Chalamet reportedly in talks to play Bob Dylan in new biopic [Video]Timothee Chalamet reportedly in talks to play Bob Dylan in new biopic

Timothee Chalamet is reportedly in talks to play Bob Dylan in upcoming biopic Going Electric.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published

