Labour deputy leader hopeful wants 'Ministry of Fabulosity'

Tooting MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan has told ITV News' Acting Prime Minister podcast that she we would like to create a 'Ministry of Fabulosity', saying: "It's a real thing, it will be full of fabulous MPs developing fabulous policies for the country." Dr Allin-Khan is standing to be the Labour Party's new deputy leader.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn