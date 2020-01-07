Global  

Labour deputy leader hopeful wants 'Ministry of Fabulosity'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Tooting MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan has told ITV News' Acting Prime Minister podcast that she we would like to create a 'Ministry of Fabulosity', saying: "It's a real thing, it will be full of fabulous MPs developing fabulous policies for the country." Dr Allin-Khan is standing to be the Labour Party's new deputy leader.

Report by Jonesia.

