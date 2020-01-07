Global  

UK teenager in rape trial handed suspended jail term in Cyprus

UK teenager in rape trial handed suspended jail term in Cyprus

UK teenager in rape trial handed suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been handed a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years.
British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager who says she was coerced into retracting an accusation she was gang-raped was...
British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday (January 7) in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and..

Teenager convicted in Cyprus over gang rape claim can return home

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus can return home after she was handed a four-month suspended jail sentence.The 19-year-old woman hugged her family and her legal..

