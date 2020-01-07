Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Duration: 01:07s - Published

Punk your pals with a personalized potato

Potatastic!

🥔Click here to get your own: https://amzn.to/2ZXskYh Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.