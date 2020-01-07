Global  

'Be Better': Kealia Ohai's Fiancé J.J. Watt Slams Houston TV Station For Omitting Her Name In Headline

After a local news station omitted the name of soccer player Kealia Ohai, her fiancé took to Twitter with sharp advice to "be better." Katie Johnston reports.
Tweets about this

CBSLocalSports

CBS Local Sports After a Houston TV station referred to soccer player Kealia Ohai as JJ Watt's fiancé in a headline, Watt responding… https://t.co/eD5KFxxXA3 46 minutes ago

e_josephson

Elizabeth Josephson RT @lab_rat17: @abc13houston I know you wouldn't refer to J.J. as "Kealia Ohai's fiancé" so you better put some respect on her name. Kealia… 2 hours ago

IamSuperAli99

SuperAli @HuffPost How about “Kealia Ohai’s fiancé, J.J. Watt, is mad station didn’t identify her by name” There... that act… https://t.co/Iyo8hUuJEW 3 hours ago

ElyssaKaufman

Elyssa Kaufman "Be better." After a news outlet omitted the name of soccer player Kealia Ohai, her fiancé JJ Watt called the headl… https://t.co/xZMiAU5dsT 3 hours ago

CKimHyatt1

C Kim Hyatt @abc13houston I strongly suggest that KTRK make an immediate, and heartfelt apology to Houston Dash star player Kea… https://t.co/YGtJiPVfgX 5 hours ago

kaitlyyynk

kaitlyn @bigjosh929 @beauviIIiers even “Houston Dash trade (position) Kealia Ohai, JJ Watt’s fiancé, to Chicago” is better 5 hours ago

real_kylo

Kylo RN @Codie_H @abc13houston I mean if that is the hill you want to die on. It’s just disrespectful to not recognize some… https://t.co/ddXmxPfSkB 5 hours ago

BenAlfveby

Ben Alfveby @natalieweiner right, this was obviously written to drive more traffic to their site. serious question, is it bette… https://t.co/oZH2eQ0oUd 6 hours ago

