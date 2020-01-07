Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rascal Flatts Is Saying 'Farewell' - But Will Perform At Red Rocks First

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Rascal Flatts Is Saying 'Farewell' - But Will Perform At Red Rocks First

Rascal Flatts Is Saying 'Farewell' - But Will Perform At Red Rocks First

After 20 years together, Rascal Flatts announced their final tour dates on "CBS This Morning" Tuesday.

The 'Life Is A Highway Tour will kick off in June -- and include a stop in Colorado.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shepdf

David Shepard RT @abc27: After two decades filled with 17 number one hits and more than 23.4 million albums sold, Rascal Flats announced they are saying… 23 minutes ago

globalnews

Globalnews.ca After releasing 10 studio albums, winning countless country music awards and two decades of service to the industry… https://t.co/KznWJ1cwEi 50 minutes ago

jasonekeil

You're A Mean One, Mr. Keil RT @phxculture: After two decades, @rascalflatts are saying farewell to the road with a stop in Phoenix. https://t.co/9nIPdLz73S 1 hour ago

CBS12

WPEC CBS12 News The trio announced the tour on “CBS This Morning," saying there were no plans for the band after this tour. https://t.co/NtRBT2saVI 2 hours ago

jeffcoggins

Jeff Coggins RT @ReginaldSpears: I see that Rascal Flatts is saying farewell now that Dan + Shay has fully drained their sound and life force. 2 hours ago

phoenixnewtimes

Phoenix New Times .@rascalflatts are saying farewell to the road. https://t.co/6biFN6A2FY 2 hours ago

phxculture

PHX New Times Culture After two decades, @rascalflatts are saying farewell to the road with a stop in Phoenix. https://t.co/9nIPdLz73S 2 hours ago

KMPHFOX26

FOX26 News Rascal Flatts announced a farewell tour on Tuesday, saying there were no plans for the band after this tour. https://t.co/tJjgoOhWKo 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.