Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite Hands-On: They’re a little strange

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite Hands-On: They're a little strange

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite Hands-On: They’re a little strange

Samsung's taking a crack at the affordable flagship market with the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite.

Can these toned-down remixes of two fan-favorite flagships from 2018 compete?
mPeopleOnline

Mobile Lifestyle Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite with 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, triple rear cameras launched in Indi… https://t.co/7fQzZZYXve 17 seconds ago

jonathan_briz10

Jonathan Brizuela RT @xdadevelopers: The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been launched in India, starting at ₹38,999 (~$548) https://t.co/pjkMlKfhnH https:/… 3 minutes ago

ChhetriVivek

Vivek Chhetri RT gizbot "Samsung is finally introducing its cheaper variant SamsungIndia https://t.co/QlLqoosDsp" 3 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S Pen Support, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications… https://t.co/b5iOyp7sou 6 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express RT @ExpressTechie: #Samsung #GalaxyNote10Lite now available in India. Here's everything you need to know about it https://t.co/GAJVnuVGXl 6 minutes ago

ExpressTechie

Express Technology #Samsung #GalaxyNote10Lite now available in India. Here's everything you need to know about it https://t.co/GAJVnuVGXl 6 minutes ago

geekabhishek_

Geek Abhishek Samsung Galaxy Note 10 lite launched starts at ₹38,999 with Exynos 9810 chipset paired with up to 6GB/128GB, 8GB/12… https://t.co/R1h3LUNXwD 7 minutes ago

thuliran

Jagadeesan @GadgetsFlix Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is launched at a starting price of Rs. 38,999. The 8GB RAM variant of the… https://t.co/9kQQkLGX7i 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Has Leaked! [Video]The Samsung Galaxy S20 Has Leaked!

A new report confirms that there will be no Samsung Galaxy S11. Instead, the Galaxy S10 series’ successors will be called the S20s -- likely to match the decade.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:37Published

Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again) [Video]Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again)

CES is finally over, but there’s no time to rest if you’re a mega-corporation like Samsung. The company just revealed two new smartphones in Las Vegas (including a best of CES winner), but now..

Credit: Engadget Today     Duration: 02:31Published

