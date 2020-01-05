Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Two Chinese Nationals Arrested For Trespassing At Naval Station In Key West

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Two Chinese Nationals Arrested For Trespassing At Naval Station In Key West

Two Chinese Nationals Arrested For Trespassing At Naval Station In Key West

The latest arrests brings the total to four of Chinese nationals caught trespassing on the base.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

2 more Chinese nationals arrested at Florida Navy base

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two more Chinese nationals have been arrested for illegally taking...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jdf754

jdf26downthelane RT @prmullen69: Trespassing Chinese Nationals Suggest An Alarming Pattern Rachel Maddow | MSNBC Dec 23, 2019 https://t.co/QDdr4nZPIy Recen… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese man climbs through train station security scanner as he 'didn't bother to take off belongings' [Video]Chinese man climbs through train station security scanner as he 'didn't bother to take off belongings'

A man climbed through a security scanner at a train station in Beijing as he did not bother to take off his belongings. The bizarre video, filmed on January 2, shows a man suddenly climbing into the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

Two injured when Indian train station building collapses during rush hour [Video]Two injured when Indian train station building collapses during rush hour

Part of a train station collapsed during the evening rush on Saturday (January 4) in the east Indian state of West Bengal, injuring two people. Footage of the incident shows the moment the entrance..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.