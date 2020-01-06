Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rose Byrne urges people to donate to the fight against the Australian bushfires

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Rose Byrne urges people to donate to the fight against the Australian bushfires

Rose Byrne urges people to donate to the fight against the Australian bushfires

Rose Byrne urges people to donate to the fight against the Australian bushfires The star has asked people to give whatever they can to support the people on the frontline fighting the devastating bushfires.

Raising awareness during her appearance on Good Morning America, she said: Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth has donated $1 million dollars towards the on-going fight against the "devastating" Australia bushfires.

The Australian actor shared a video on Instagram with the caption:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rospitb

BrisaRospitb RT @BANGShowbiz: Rose Byrne urges people to donate to the fight against the Australian bushfires #RoseByrne #ChrisHemsworth #Bushfire #Aus… 5 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Rose Byrne urges people to donate to the fight against the Australian bushfires #RoseByrne #ChrisHemsworth… https://t.co/z1FsGWXT2A 10 hours ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Rose Byrne urges people to donate to the fight against the Australian bushfires https://t.co/7FlVopo4pd https://t.co/8hnnSvEkna 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Hemsworth donates $1M towards fight against Australian bushfires [Video]Chris Hemsworth donates $1M towards fight against Australian bushfires

Chris Hemsworth has donated $1 million to support the fight against the Australia bushfires, which continue to cause devastation across the country.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published

Shocking Video Shows Orange Glow Obstructing the View of Pilots Attempting to Land in Australia [Video]Shocking Video Shows Orange Glow Obstructing the View of Pilots Attempting to Land in Australia

This shocking video taken from the cockpit of a Royal Australian Air Force plane shows an orange glow obstructing the view of the pilots attempting to land to help rescue people stranded by the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.