Katherine Jenkins' mugger pleads guilty

Last month, the singer was mugged in south-west London and had her phone stolen when she stepped in to intervene after she saw two teens trying to rob an elderly woman, and now, one of the youngsters involved in the robbery has pleaded guilty and offered to apologise to Katherine.

The 15 year old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has admitted robbery and assaulting a police officer following the attack, and said in court she is willing to say sorry for stealing Katherine's phone.

Speaking during her hearing at Highbury Magistrates' Court, she said: Katherine's phone was later recovered, but the screen had been cracked, and prosecutors say there had been a "clumsy attempt to remove the sim card".

The teenager has been handed a six month referral order, meaning she will have to attend sessions with the youth offending team to address her behaviour, and her mother was also ordered to pay £20 compensation.

At the time of the incident, Katherine was making her way to the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial charity carol service at St Luke's Church in London, and despite the shock of the mugging, she still attended the event because she "didn't want to let the charity down".