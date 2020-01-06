Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Harry and Meghan thank Canada for hosting them over Christmas

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Harry and Meghan thank Canada for hosting them over Christmas

Harry and Meghan thank Canada for hosting them over Christmas

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken of the "unbelievable" welcome they received while in Canada, and joked how their son Archie was mesmerised by the scenery.

Meghan and Harry's first official engagement of the new decade was to publicly thank the Commonwealth country for hosting them during an extended private break over the festive period.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Canada House on Tuesday

After spending their Christmas holidays in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan plan to visit Canada House...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Lainey GossipReuters IndiaE! OnlineNew Zealand Herald


Harry and Meghan speak of 'unbelievable' welcome they received in Canada

Harry and Meghan speak of 'unbelievable' welcome they received in CanadaThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken of the "unbelievable" welcome they received while in...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Harry and Meghan thank Canada for hosting them over Christmas: https://t.co/mDOfgWdbbF #London 3 seconds ago

team_DDoS

🍂☃️🦃🎄 RT @markacuthbert: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex & Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House to meet the staff and thank them for the wa… 2 minutes ago

_MLvexana

Rain Fe RT @InStyle: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the Canada House today to thank the country for hosting them during most of their two-m… 9 minutes ago

geonews_english

Geo English Prince Harry, Meghan say 'thank you' to Canada after holiday #GeoNews https://t.co/xE32Mmu4xM 10 minutes ago

_MLvexana

Rain Fe RT @elliotwagland: Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House to meet the High Commissioner and thank them for the h… 12 minutes ago

raosnaps

Raosnaps RT @thestarhalifax: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to express their gratitude “for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they rece… 29 minutes ago

Mliliane8

lilyann RT @Reuters: UK's Prince Harry and Meghan say 'thank you' to Canada after holiday https://t.co/VNT56I521A https://t.co/MEbjGI8h7D 51 minutes ago

Real_Dr_Roy

DrRoy RT @RE_DailyMail: At Canada House where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be later to thank the Canadian High Commissioner to the UK for… 55 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Canada House [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Canada House

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit High Commissioner Janice Charette and view an exhibit at Canada House in London for their first official appearance in 2020.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:07Published

Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House to give thanks for hospitality [Video]Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House to give thanks for hospitality

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Canada House to thank the Commissioner for their stay in thr country over Christmas. Harry and Meghan have returned to the UK after spending six weeks away..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.