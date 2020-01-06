BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7' Will Drop in February | Billboard News 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:20s - Published BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7' Will Drop in February | Billboard News The superstar K-pop icons announced on Tuesday (Jan. 7) that their next album, 'Map of the Soul: 7,' will drop on Feb. 21.